Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai cops scanning places of worship in Ujjain and Khandwa to trace shooter

A team from Mumbai Police reached MP on Sunday, a day after Siddique was shot dead in the megapolis, to trace suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who is on the run.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 11:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 11:44 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhopalUjjainMumbai police

Follow us on :

Follow Us