BJP aims to win Amarwara assembly seat bypoll after defeating Nakul Nath in Chhindwara stronghold

Bhopal: Following the BJP's victory in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, which is Congress veteran Kamal Nath's home turf, the saffron party has now set its sights to capture Amarwara assembly segment, the bypoll for which will be held on July 10.

Notably, the BJP candidate from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency secured a lead of over 15,000 votes in Amarwara seat in the recently held general elections.

The BJP has won all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Historically, since 1972, the BJP has won the Amarwara (ST) seat, twice—in 1990 and 2008—while the Congress bagged it nine times. The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), a tribal outfit, secured this constituency once in 2003.

The Amarwara assembly seat was won by Kamlesh Shah on a Congress ticket in the November 2023 elections when he defeated BJP nominee Monika Manmohan Shah Batti by a margin of 25,086 votes.