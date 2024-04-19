'Chilli powder in eyes, mouth glued shut', man assaults partner over property dispute in Madhya Pradesh

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday, brutally assaulted his partner over a property dispute by throwing chilli powder in her eyes and sealing her mouth shut, India Today reported.

The accused, who was the woman's neighbour, was eyeing her ancestral property and when she refused to hand it over, he allegedly beat her up, threw chilli powder in her eyes and mouth, and sealed her mouth shut with an adhesive.

The victim was admitted to the district hospital and her condition is said to be serious due to the 'inhuman treatment' she was subjected to, the publication reported.