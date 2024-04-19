'Chilli powder in eyes, mouth glued shut', man assaults partner over property dispute in Madhya Pradesh

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Tuesday, brutally assaulted his partner over a property dispute by throwing chilli powder in her eyes and sealing her mouth shut, India Today reported.
The accused, who was the woman's neighbour, was eyeing her ancestral property and when she refused to hand it over, he allegedly beat her up, threw chilli powder in her eyes and mouth, and sealed her mouth shut with an adhesive.
The victim was admitted to the district hospital and her condition is said to be serious due to the 'inhuman treatment' she was subjected to, the publication reported.
After the death of victim's father, the property was transferred to her mother's name.
The victim revealed that the accused wanted ownership of the property and when she refused, he physically assaulted her. The accused has been arrested on account of the victim's statement, the publication reported.
ASP Maan Singh Thakur told India Today, "The victim and the accused had been in a relationship for the past two years, which had turned sour recently."
Additionally, illegal liquor has been seized from the accused's residence.
