Case registered against Congress corporator accused of assaulting journalist in Indore

Indore: A case has been registered here against a Congress corporator and three others for allegedly assaulting a journalist at his home, police said on Thursday.

Corporator Anwar Qadri, who represents ward 58 of the Indore Municipal Corporation, however claimed that the journalist had threatened him before the incident.

Javed Khan, who claimed to work for both print and electronic media, alleged in his complaint that Qadri and his three associates barged into his house in Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday night and beat him up.

Quadri was carrying a pistol, he said, adding that they were angry over a news report he had written about Qadri and also for seeking some information about him under the Right To Information Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said a First Information Report was registered against Anwar Qadri and three others under section 452 (house trespass after preparation for assault), 323 (assault) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.