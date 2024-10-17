Congress to launch yatra in MP over fertiliser 'shortage'

<p>Bhopal: The Congress on Thursday said it will embark on a 'Gaon-Khet Yatra' soon to protest the alleged shortage of fertilisers and its black-marketing in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>The move comes a month after the Congress took out 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' in the state, seeking a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of three crop produces, including soybean.</p><p>"We are going to organise state-wide farmers' protests again. Now we are going to take out 'Gaon-Khet Yatra'. We will get back to you all with the protest plan dates shortly," MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told reporters here.</p>.Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail to man, directs him to salute tricolour 21 times with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan.<p>"The BJP government in MP and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are anti-farmer. Farmers are not getting fertilisers, and its black marketing too was rampant across MP," he alleged.</p><p>The (previous) BJP governments in MP helmed by Chouhan had stopped loan waiver (of Rs one lakh) to the poor farmers started by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, Patwari charged.</p><p>He claimed that Chouhan, who calls himself the son of a farmer, had not done anything for cultivators when he was the chief minister of MP.</p>.<p>"That is why I call him anti-farmer," the Congress leader said.</p><p>Referring to headlines of some newspapers regarding shortage of fertilisers, he said protests were taking place across the state.</p><p>"Rampant black-marketing of fertilisers is taking place in MP," Patwari alleged.</p>.Spells, lemons, magic...: Superstitious Chhattisgarh BJP MP threatens those disrupting public works.<p>Recalling the days when Congress governed MP, former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh said there was never shortage of a fertiliser bag from 1993 to 2003.</p><p>The Rajya Sabha member claimed the shortage of fertilisers and its black-marketing were now going on unchecked in MP.</p><p>The MP government had not demanded adequate share of fertilisers from the Centre for the state, Patwari and Singh said, claiming this has fuelled its shortage and black-marketing.</p>