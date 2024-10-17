Home
Congress to launch yatra in MP over fertiliser 'shortage'

Jitu Patwari claimed that Chouhan, who calls himself the son of a farmer, had not done anything for cultivators when he was the chief minister of MP.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 11:28 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 11:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

