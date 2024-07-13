Congress turncoat Kamlesh Shah wins Amarwada seat in assembly bypolls as BJP candidate

In terms of vote share, the BJP scored 40.9 per cent, while Congress had 39.3 per cent and GGP 14.11 per cent. The BJP's victory had a slim margin of 1.2 per cent votes in the Amarwada by-election.

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla while expressing happiness, termed the victory to be people's victory. The mandate seems to approve of BJP's policies under PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav.

In his first reaction PCC chief Jitu Patwari alleged the by-election process including counting of votes was rigged through the misuse of government machinery, calling BJP's victory a clear ‘murder of democracy’.

Initially the party wise position in the 230-member house of MP state assembly (after the 2023 assembly election) stood as 163 MLAs of BJP followed by 66 of congress and lone seat (1 seat) to BAP (Bhart Adivasi Party).