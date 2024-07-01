Home
Couple and their three children found hanging in Madhya Pradesh house; cops suspect suicide

A team headed by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Alirajpur has been constituted to probe the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 10:47 IST
Alirajpur/Bhopal: The bodies of a couple and three children were found hanging in their house in a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Prima facie, it is a case of suicide, an official said.

"The information about the death of five people at Ravdi village in Sondwa tehsil was received at 7 am on Monday," the police official said.

A team headed by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Alirajpur has been constituted to probe the incident, he added.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Dodwa (27), his wife Lalita Dodwa (25) and their children named Laxmi (9), Prakash (7), and Akshay (5), the official said.

Published 01 July 2024, 10:47 IST
