Court issues bailable warrant against Shivraj Singh Chouhan in defamation case

Jabalpur: A court here on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief V D Sharma, and former state minister Bhupendra Singh for not furnishing undertakings in a criminal defamation case.

The case is based on a complaint filed by Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

Magistrate Vishveshwari Mishra of the special court for cases against MPs and MLAs issued bailable warrants on Tuesday, and asked the three BJP leaders to appear on May 7, said their lawyer Shyam Vishwakarma.