Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Days after arriving in Indore to fill SIR form, criminal with over 100 cases held

The man had an extensive criminal record with over 100 cases linked to him, spanning theft, attempted murder, and murder.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 14:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 14:40 IST
India NewsIndorespecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us