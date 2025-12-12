<p>Indore: A hardened criminal wanted in more than 100 cases across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra — including murder — has been arrested in Indore, days after he returned to the city to fill out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral roll form, police said on Friday.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Vyas said the accused, Abdul Rashid alias Talwar Singh (54), was nabbed for a daylight burglary he allegedly committed on December 3 in a residential apartment under the Palasia police station limits. Police recovered stolen property worth ₹7.5 lakh, including a two-wheeler and gold and silver jewellery, from his possession.</p>.SIR in Tamil Nadu: 80 lakh voters could be deleted from draft rolls .<p>Originally from Indore, Rashid had been living in Maharashtra's Akola district for the past several years. “He returned to the city to complete SIR formalities for the voter list and committed the theft during this period,” the DCP said.</p><p>Rashid, police added, has an extensive criminal record with over 100 cases linked to him, spanning theft, attempted murder, and murder. He is also wanted in multiple cases in Maharashtra.</p><p>DCP Vyas said investigators found that Rashid had once beheaded a man with a sword in Wardha district, after which he walked into a police station carrying the victim’s head — an incident that earned him the moniker Talwar Singh.</p>