DD logo change: Will Congress dare to remove saffron from party flag, asks MP CM Mohan Yadav

Reacting to the allegations made by the opposition parties, Yadav said, "What does Congress want? The Leftists and opposition parties don’t understand that saffron is a symbol of our sacrifice and vairagya (renunciation). The Sun is the carrier of our culture. Now, if there is such opposition to saffron, will the Congress dare to remove the colour from its flag?"

He further accused the opposition parties of insulting the entire Sanatan and Hindu culture.