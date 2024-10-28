Home
madhya pradesh

Enemy trying to weaken tribals through love jihad and land jihad: CM Mohan Yadav

He assured the support of the state government to defeat such nefarious designs.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 19:55 IST

Published 27 October 2024
Madhya Pradesh

