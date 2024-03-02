FIR lodged against Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar in 'bribe' case

Bhopal: The trouble for Bharat Adivasi Party MLA from Sailana Kamleshwar Dodiyar in Ratlam district does not seem to end after an FIR against him was registered in Sailana Police station late Thursday evening. A medical store owner had accused Dodiyar of demanding Rs 1 crore as favor to continue business or face consequences. The man, identified as Tapan Rai in a video which went viral narrated his ordeal and how Dodiyar tried coercing him to pay.

An FIR under various IPC sections including 327, 384, 506 and other non-bailable cases was registered against Dodiyar on Thursday, SP Ratlam Rahul Kumar Lodha informed.

Meanwhile Dodiyar also released a video statement on Friday claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched to frame him. He accused the BJP government in the state trying to dent his image. "It will not prevent me from struggling against wrongdoing including illegal quacks operating in the pretext of medical treatment," Dodiyar said. "They are bogus quacks operating without proper registration and degree or diploma. I am ready to go to jail but not stop my struggle against these unlawful activities which are mushrooming and exploiting innocent dwellers/villagers in the area," he said.