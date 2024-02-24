Madhya Pradesh: Medical store owner alleges Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar demanded Rs 1 crore bribe

Bhopal: The Bharat Adivasi Party's sole MLA, Kamleshwar Dodiyar, is once again in the news, but this time for the wrong reasons due to allegations of extortion from a medical operator in Bajna, approximately 30 km from the district headquarters of Ratlam.

According to reports, Tapan Rai, a medical store owner in Bajna, has accused Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar of demanding Rs 1 crore as a bribe to continue his business in the area.

Rai released a video on Friday alleging that the MLA sought money from him. Rai claimed that on February 19, he received a phone call from Dodiyar requesting a personal meeting at his residence. Accompanied by his uncle, Rai was subjected to thorough frisking by a security guard upon arrival at Dodiyar's house, who confiscated his cell phone before allowing him to enter alone. Inside, Dodiyar allegedly threatened Rai, accusing him of operating a medical store illegally and demanding Rs 1 crore to continue his business, and threatened with consequences if he refused.

MLA Dodiyar, speaking to DH, refuted the allegations as baseless. On the contrary, Dodiyar said that he staged a three-hour protest at Rai's store on Friday to bring to notice the malpractices he alleged had been ongoing for years.