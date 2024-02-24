Madhya Pradesh: Medical store owner alleges Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar demanded Rs 1 crore bribe

Bhopal: The Bharat Adivasi Party's sole MLA, Kamleshwar Dodiyar, is once again in the news, but this time for the wrong reasons due to allegations of extortion from a medical operator in Bajna, approximately 30 km from the district headquarters of Ratlam.
According to reports, Tapan Rai, a medical store owner in Bajna, has accused Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar of demanding Rs 1 crore as a bribe to continue his business in the area.
Rai released a video on Friday alleging that the MLA sought money from him. Rai claimed that on February 19, he received a phone call from Dodiyar requesting a personal meeting at his residence. Accompanied by his uncle, Rai was subjected to thorough frisking by a security guard upon arrival at Dodiyar's house, who confiscated his cell phone before allowing him to enter alone. Inside, Dodiyar allegedly threatened Rai, accusing him of operating a medical store illegally and demanding Rs 1 crore to continue his business, and threatened with consequences if he refused.
MLA Dodiyar, speaking to DH, refuted the allegations as baseless. On the contrary, Dodiyar said that he staged a three-hour protest at Rai's store on Friday to bring to notice the malpractices he alleged had been ongoing for years.
Dodiyar asserted that the medical store was involved in various illegal activities, including abortion and clinical trials without proper qualifications. He stated that he instructed the medical department to take action against the store for the malpractices it is continuing.
Dodiyar further claimed that Rai had offered him Rs 20 lakh as a bribe, which he refused. Even if offered Rs 1 crore, Dodiyar said he would have declined.
He also added that he had previously written to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) urging an investigation and closure of the medical store.
Dodiyar previously made headlines for his humble background and remarkable victory, emerging as the sole MLA from the Bharat Adivasi Party in the 230-seat assembly.
(Published 24 February 2024, 15:25 IST)