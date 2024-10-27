Home
Five killed, 12 injured in accidents in MP's Betul district

Two persons died, and 12 sustained injuries when a tractor-tractor transporting them overturned near Hanuman Dol on Betul-Parasia Road around 7 am on Sunday, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:17 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 09:17 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

