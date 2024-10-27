Five killed, 12 injured in accidents in MP's Betul district

<p>Betul: Five persons were killed and 12 injured in separate accidents involving heavy vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Two persons died, and 12 sustained injuries when a tractor-tractor transporting them overturned near Hanuman Dol on Betul-Parasia Road around 7 am on Sunday, an official said.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamla Joshi said the victims were labourers returning home to their village from Betul railway station in a tractor-trolley.</p>.<p>The vehicle overturned, killing two of them, she said, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital.</p>.Four-year-old killed by aunt, 'tantrik' performing 'black magic' in Bareilly.<p>The official said the labourers had travelled to Betul from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, where they had gone to work in a factory a month ago.</p>.<p>District Collector Narendra Raghuvanshi said there were 21 persons on the tractor-trolley, all residents of Bakud and Dulara villages in Ghoradongri tehsil, who returned from Kanyakumari for the festive season.</p>.<p>He said one of three critically injured persons was referred to Bhopal for further treatment.</p>.<p>In another accident in the district, three persons were killed when a truck hit their two-wheeler on Betul-Athner road around 11 pm on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Bharkawadi village, around 10 km from the district headquarters, said Anjana Dhurve, the in-charge of Betul Bazar police station.</p>.<p>A truck transporting fertiliser hit the two-wheeler, and the injured men were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, she said.</p>.<p>The official said the victims were identified as Vijay (35), Krishna Dhurve (20) and Raghunath Sareyam (38).</p>.<p>A case was registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, she said.</p>