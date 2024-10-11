Home
Former Congress corporator shot dead in MP's Ujjain; wife, son, two others arrested

Haji Kalim Khan, alias Guddu, aged around 60, was shot in the head at 5 am while he was sleeping in his home in Wazir Park Colony under Neelganga police station limits.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 15:34 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 15:34 IST
