<p>Passion, talent, hard work and discipline. Indian athletes have them in abundance. But for those chasing sporting dreams, an essential fuel is money which is hard to get. </p><p>Swimming in the country is one of the many disciplines that has a big gap between the swimmers' efforts and the incentives they get. Stories of parents selling property, taking loans or relying on funds from near and dear ones to support their children's careers are dime a dozen.</p>.Former national head coach Pradeep Kumar lauds NAC's swimming initiative.<p>So when an event offers monetary rewards, it is not just welcomed but also celebrated by the swimming community. </p><p>"It's the only tournament in the country that gives out money right away or even gives out money to be honest," said Srihari Nataraj of the Nettakallappa Swimming Competition which concluded here on Sunday. </p><p>India's top swimmer and two-time Olympian won the Most Valuable Swimmer award that had a cash bonus of Rs 25,000 for finishing with three gold and a silver in the two-day meet. </p><p>"I can swim the Nationals and I don't make this much money. So definitely that's a bonus for us. Even though it's not what cricketers or tennis players or badminton players make, it's still a huge motivation." </p><p>The fourth edition of the year-end swimming bash had 300 participants competing in the seniors and three age-group categories (I, II, III). Cash rewards were given to the top three medallists in the long-format (100m and 400m) time-trial races, as well as all eight finalists in the SKINS (50m) events.</p><p>"Most of us have to look to private clubs or private sponsors to sustain or to access certain things. We should get an incentive from our nationals, from our state meets but that hasn't happened. If a private event such as this can do it, why can't the other events follow? A structure needs to come into place and there needs to be a change."</p><p>"I'm now 24, (will turn) 25 soon and I'm trying to make that money at a competition (at this stage). The ball is rolling privately but nothing is happening otherwise. I know I made some controversial statements but I think I have to," Srihari told <em>DH</em>. </p>