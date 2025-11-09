Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Vidit Gujrathi, S L Narayanan exit as Karthik Venkataraman shines

Karthik has been the most impressive amongst the Indians, enjoying an Elo 2600-plus rating.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 16:55 IST
Sports NewsChessVidit Gujrathi

Follow us on :

Follow Us