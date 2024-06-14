Home
Four killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district

The vehicle veered off the road, overturned and plunged 15 feet into a culvert. Two girls and two women lost their lives in the accident.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 05:49 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 05:49 IST

Datia: Four persons, including two girls and as many women, were killed and 20 injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victims were on their way to the Ratangarh Mata shrine when the accident took place near Maithana Pali around 4:30 am, a police official said.

The vehicle veered off the road, overturned and plunged 15 feet into a culvert. Two girls and two women lost their lives in the accident, the official said.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, Datia Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra said, adding that an injured girl was referred to Gwalior for treatment and another was taken to Jhansi.

The other injured persons are being treated in the district, he added.

Published 14 June 2024, 05:49 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

