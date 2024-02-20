'Gone are times when we used to return empty-handed from Olympics': MP CM Mohan Yadav hails Modi's leadership

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership saying that the times when our athletes returned empty-handed from the Olympics are gone now and that the country is prospering in multiple sports.
Yadav was addressing the felicitation ceremony of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association in Bhopal on Tuesday when he made these remarks.
“Under PM Modi’s leadership, we are seeing the country move forward. Gone are the times when we used to return empty-handed from the Olympics," he said.
"Now, we are winning so many medals in not just Olympics but all kinds of competitions. We are not leaving any area, be it women’s hockey, men’s hockey, women’s cricket, men’s cricket or under-18 (years) competitions,” Yadav added.
In another tweet, the newly-appointed MP CM said that the country has emerged as a powerhouse in sports under the prime minister.
While addressing the felicitation ceremony of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Yadav also said that thehe youth of Madhya Pradesh were making India proud in the whole world through their sports talent.
"Madhya Pradesh government has always been and will continue to encourage players for excellent performance through better resources and world-class facilities," he said.
Ministers from his cabinet Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishvas Sarang and Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola were also in attendance at the event which took place at the Samanvay Bhawan in Bhopal.
Other senior members of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Committee were also present.
The chief minister was also honoured by a garland and he expressed gratitude for this.
"I express my heartfelt gratitude for this heartfelt honor shown by you," he wrote in his tweet.
He also said that the new education policy will further help those who teach sports in educational institutes. "We have made arrangements for promotion of sports teachers through the new education policy," Yadav said.