'Gone are times when we used to return empty-handed from Olympics': MP CM Mohan Yadav hails Modi's leadership

In another tweet, the newly-appointed MP CM said that the country has emerged as a powerhouse in sports under the prime minister.

While addressing the felicitation ceremony of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Yadav also said that thehe youth of Madhya Pradesh were making India proud in the whole world through their sports talent.



"Madhya Pradesh government has always been and will continue to encourage players for excellent performance through better resources and world-class facilities," he said.

Ministers from his cabinet Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishvas Sarang and Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola were also in attendance at the event which took place at the Samanvay Bhawan in Bhopal.

Other senior members of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Committee were also present.

The chief minister was also honoured by a garland and he expressed gratitude for this.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for this heartfelt honor shown by you," he wrote in his tweet.

He also said that the new education policy will further help those who teach sports in educational institutes. "We have made arrangements for promotion of sports teachers through the new education policy," Yadav said.