Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Goods train breaks into two after coupling malfunction in MP; issue resolved, says Railways

The coupling is a chain and hook mechanism to attach two coaches or wagons of a train.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 11:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 11:38 IST
Railwaystraingoods trainCouplingMadhya Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us