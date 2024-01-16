Govt body sacks official for seeking sexual favours from woman in MP

Bhopal: A Madhya Pradesh government-run development corporation has terminated the services of an official after the police registered a case against him for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman candidate in exchange of job, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh State Seeds and Farm Development Corporation (Madhya Pradesh Rajya Beej Evam Farm Vikas Nigam) terminated the services of Sanjeev Kumar Tantuvay, a contractual field production officer, on Monday evening, an official release said.

The action was taken as the allegations against him were found to be true, it said.

According to the termination order, the official was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354-A (unwelcome sexual behaviour, including physical contact, demands for sexual favours) on January 13 by Gwalior police's crime branch of police following the complaint.