<p>Narsinghpur (MP): A group of women protesters allegedly set on fire a licensed country-made liquor shop in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Nobody was injured.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Bikar village under the Tendukheda assembly constituency, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that women also burned down boxes of wine at the shop.</p>.On cam: Home guard sets liquor shop on fire after being denied alcohol in UP's Meerut; arrested.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police of Narsinghpur, Sandeep Bhuria, said police personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.</p>.<p>Police registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>The viral video shows a group of women removing crates of liquor bottles from the shop and burning them before setting the shop ablaze. People gathered at the spot raised slogans hailing the women.</p>.<p>An eyewitness claimed the incident was a fallout of the administration’s inaction, which failed to act on complaints against the shop. </p>