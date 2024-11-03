How Kodo millet consumption killed 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh

<p>In a tragic event, 10 elephants of the same herd died this week in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.</p><p>Four wild elephants were found dead at Sankhani and Bakeli under the BTR's Khitoli range on October 29. Four more jumbos died on October 30 and two the next day.</p><p>According to wildlife expert Ajay Dubey, never before have 10 elephants of the same herd died within a 72-hour period in the country.</p><p>The autopsy of the carcasses has pointed to toxicity along with huge quantities of kodo millets in their stomachs, as per officials.</p>.<p><strong>Let us take a look at what is kodo millet and how it became the reason for the death of 10 elephants:</strong></p><p>Kodo millet is also also called Paspalum scrobiculatum, and is a versatile kind of grain that is consumed as a staple food in many parts of India. </p><p>A study done in 2020 <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358722284_Nutritional_Functional_Role_of_Kodo_Millet_and_its_Processing_A_Review">titled</a>, <em>Nutritional, Functional Role of Kodo Millet and its Processing: A review</em>, reported that millet is believed to have been originated in India and is produced largely in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Kodo millet can be cooked up like rice, porridge, and rotis.</p><p>According to research, Kodo millets "are key agriculture produce on a global level for people having low income, especially in developing countries. Millets can be grown in a short period, can sustain drought condition and have long storage period without insect damage."</p>.Two men killed, one injured in attack by jumbos believed to be part of ill-fated BTR herd in Madhya Pradesh.<p><strong>How does kodo millet become poisonous?</strong></p><p>In a study done in 2023, a research paper <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358722284_Nutritional_Functional_Role_of_Kodo_Millet_and_its_Processing_A_Review">titled </a><em>Potential Risk of Cyclopiazonic Acid Toxicity in Kodua Poisoning </em>mentioned about the reason.</p><p>Kodo millet is cultivated in dry and semi-arid places and is often infected by fungal species which then causes crop loss and affects the grain yield, the study said.</p><p>The report stated, "Ergot, a parasitic fungal endophyte found in Kodo millet ear heads, can cause poisoning when consumed. Moreover, Kodo millet grains are frequently infested with Aspergillus tamarii Kita, which produces a significant amount of the mycotoxin cyclopiazonic acid (CPA)."</p><p>According to the paper, cyclopiazonic acid (CPA) is "one of the major mycotoxins causing kodo poisoning."</p><p><em>The Indian Express</em>, <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/kodo-millet-death-elephants-9650402/?ref=latestnews_hp">citing </a>some studies mentioned that CPA can cause "gastrointestinal disorders" in animals if consumed and can increase the reduction of ROS (reactive oxygen species) in intestines. This can lead to inflammation and damage to gastrointestinal tract.</p><p>Researchers have also explained the solution for kodo millets turning toxic. </p><p>They have mentioned the use of biocontrol agents, <em>IE</em> reported.</p><p>"Microbes have been shown to minimise fungal development and mycotoxin secretion," the publication reported.</p>