Jabalpur's Mayor and Congress leader Jagat Singh joins BJP

Bhopal: Jabalpur Mayor and Congress leader Jagat Bahadur Singh on Wednesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh along with several other local members of his outfit.

Singh and other Congress leaders took membership of the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and its MP unit president V D Sharma at the state party headquarters in Bhopal, a party spokesman said.