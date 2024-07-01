Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Labourer killed, 2 others injured as under-construction house collapses in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place in Matta village in the wee hours and police got information about it at around 5 am, Gadasarai police station in-charge Durga Prasad told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 04:08 IST
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 04:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was killed and two others were injured after a two-storey under-construction house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Matta village in the wee hours and police got information about it at around 5 am, Gadasarai police station in-charge Durga Prasad told reporters.

The victims were sleeping in the under-construction house at the time of the incident, the official said.

The structure collapsed possibly due to rains in the area, a local resident said.

"After receiving information, police rushed to the spot. Three labourers who were trapped under the debris were rescued," he said.

Police had to use cutters to clear the debris and rescue those trapped under a slab of the under-construction house, belonging to one Ayodhya Prasad Rai, the official said.

The three labourers were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that one of them died.

The deceased was identified as Chotu Mordwaj (30), the official said.

A case was registered and further probe was underway into the incident, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2024, 04:08 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshhouse collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT