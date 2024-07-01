Labourer killed, 2 others injured as under-construction house collapses in Madhya Pradesh

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was killed and two others were injured after a two-storey under-construction house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Matta village in the wee hours and police got information about it at around 5 am, Gadasarai police station in-charge Durga Prasad told reporters.

The victims were sleeping in the under-construction house at the time of the incident, the official said.

The structure collapsed possibly due to rains in the area, a local resident said.

"After receiving information, police rushed to the spot. Three labourers who were trapped under the debris were rescued," he said.