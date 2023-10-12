Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2023: BJP's 'explosive' fifth list may not have names of several sitting MLAs

In the last assembly election, Scindia was part of the Congress and the party had won the election, bagging 114 seats. But Scindia walked over to the BJP with 21 MLAs two years later toppling the government.

Leaders from the party’s MP unit said that as many as 27 sitting MLAs might not be fielded this time. Report cards of the MLAs have been drawn up, and those lagging in certain key parameters might not get a ticket from the party this time, said a senior party leader from the state. The move will also mark the continuation of the BJP’s strategy in the last few assembly elections of not repeating at least 10 per cent of its candidates.

Sources said that while the party had already released four lists for the state, the fifth is likely to drop in the festive weekend next week to avoid angering too many candidates and local leaders. The party’s Central Election Committee is set to convene on Sunday, with PM Modi likely to attend the meeting.

Till now, the BJP has announced names for 136 candidates in the 20-member assembly. After not declaring him in the first three seats, the party finally named Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the fourth list, fielding him from the Budhni seat.