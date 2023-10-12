Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2023: BJP's 'explosive' fifth list may not have names of several sitting MLAs

BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Thursday ignited speculations after he told reporters at Bhopal that the upcoming list of candidates in Madhya Pradesh will be “dhamakedaar” (explosive). There are speculations that several sitting MLAs will not be given tickets and that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia could find himself fighting the elections after his aunt refused to.
Speaking to reporters at Bhopal, Mishra said that the fifth list of candidates should be one to watch out for. "List dhamakedar hee hogi. Aage dhamake hee dhamake hone wale hain, Diwali ka tyohar aane wala hai (List will be explosive. Only fireworks ahead. Diwali is also coming),” he said.
The comments from the state home minister have fuelled speculations that Scindia might be fielded this term. Scindia, who has not yet fought an assembly election, might be fielded after his aunt and state sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said she will not fight elections due to her ill health.
In the last assembly election, Scindia was part of the Congress and the party had won the election, bagging 114 seats. But Scindia walked over to the BJP with 21 MLAs two years later toppling the government.
Leaders from the party’s MP unit said that as many as 27 sitting MLAs might not be fielded this time. Report cards of the MLAs have been drawn up, and those lagging in certain key parameters might not get a ticket from the party this time, said a senior party leader from the state. The move will also mark the continuation of the BJP’s strategy in the last few assembly elections of not repeating at least 10 per cent of its candidates.
Sources said that while the party had already released four lists for the state, the fifth is likely to drop in the festive weekend next week to avoid angering too many candidates and local leaders. The party’s Central Election Committee is set to convene on Sunday, with PM Modi likely to attend the meeting.
Till now, the BJP has announced names for 136 candidates in the 20-member assembly. After not declaring him in the first three seats, the party finally named Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the fourth list, fielding him from the Budhni seat.