Madhya Pradesh elections: Rebel candidate Antar Singh Darbar doesn't withdraw nomination; quits Congress

Indore: Rebel Congress candidate Antar Singh Darbar on Thursday did not withdraw his nomination from the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh and announced instead that he was leaving the party.
Thursday was the last day of withdrawal of nomination for the November 17 assembly elections.
Darbar, a two-time Congress MLA, filed papers as an independent on October 29 after the party denied him ticket.
The Congress instead fielded Ramkishore Shukla. Shukla had left Congress and joined the BJP but he was cajoled back to the party fold by state Congress chief Kamal Nath last month.
State minister Usha Thahur, the BJP candidate, is seeking re-election from the constituency.
"Today is a very unfortunate day of my life. I had toiled with sweat to build up Congress in Mhow but the party cut my ticket and fielded someone who joined just a few days ago,” Darbar told reporters here.
He had represented Congress in the state assembly from 2003 to 2013.