Madhya Pradesh HC orders action against witnesses for framing two women in murder case

Suraj Bai, one of the two convicted women, had to stay in prison for 14 years before the court granted her relief last week.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 16:44 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 16:44 IST
