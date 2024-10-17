Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's Nikita Porwal wins Femina Miss India World 2024

Rekha Pandey from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Aayushi Dholakia from Gujarat were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 07:12 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshTrendingMiss India World

Follow us on :

Follow Us