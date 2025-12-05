<p>The Nagpur winter session of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> legislature next week — which coincides with the one year of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=devendra%20fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-headed BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation and the ongoing mega local bodies elections — is set to be stormy with the opposition Maha Vikas Agadi gearing up to target the government over multiple issues. </p><p>The session is being held amid differences between Fadnavis and his deputies <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=eknath%20shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>, who heads the Shiv Sena and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ajit%20pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>, who leads the NCP. </p><p>Besides, there are differences in the MVA involving Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). </p>.Govt will get enough time to tamper with EVMs: Prithviraj Chavan on Maharashtra local poll results postponement.<p>Uddhav wants the inclusion of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in the alliance, which the Congress is opposed to. </p><p>Some of the key issues that could arise include the Mundwa land scam of Pune involving Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, growing differences between Fadnavis and Shinde, the agrarian distress because of the massive floods and unseasonal rains, the violent incidents of Beed, overall law and order situation, proposal of felling of trees in Tapovan in Nashik in the run up to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 and alleged irregularities coming to light vis-a-vis the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the flagship scheme which gave an overwhelming majority to the BJP-led alliance. </p><p>The Nagpur session will be held from 8-14 December. </p><p>Incidentally, when the session commences, Leader of Opposition will be absent in both, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. </p><p>Due to the depleted strength of the MVA after the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls, it could not secure the post of LoP in the Assembly though it has made a representation to Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Fadnavis. </p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) is keen for the post. </p><p>On the other hand LoP in the Council Ambadas Danve’s tenure got over after the monsoon session.</p><p>The Congress has staked claim for the post. </p><p>Major policy decisions may not be announced as the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced amid the local bodies elections</p><p>During the sitting, the Opposition could highlight government shortcomings in farmer welfare, corruption, economic distress, and neglect of Vidarbha and question the government over the growing internal differences among the three ruling allies. </p><p>The MVA has been demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers in the wake of the agrarian distress and suicides by farmers. </p>