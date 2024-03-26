Mahakal temple fire: Administration bans outside colours on shrine premises during Rangpanchami

Indore: Devotees will not be allowed to bring colours from outside into Madhya Pradesh’s famous Mahakaleshwar temple during Rangpanchami on March 30, the administration has said in the wake of Monday’s fire.

At least 14 priests, including 'sevaks' (servitors), were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the revered Shiva temple in Ujjain early on Monday during the ‘bhasma aarti’ ritual.

“Along with Holi, the festival of colours is also celebrated in the Mahakaleshwar temple on Rangpanchami. We have decided that Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee will arrange for herbal colour made from ‘tesu’ (palash) flowers on Rangpanchami,” Ujjain District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told PTI on Tuesday.