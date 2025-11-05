Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Aliya: Judoka who rose from her father's wrestling pit

The taste of her first medal gave the youngster a direction and purpose.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 00:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 00:14 IST
Sports NewsJudo

Follow us on :

Follow Us