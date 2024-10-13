Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Man's body found in Jalna civic tank after residents complain of foul smelling water

A police official said the deceased, identified as Anil Kakde of Nutan Vasahat in Old Jalna area here, had been missing for the past four days.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 13:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 13:38 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us