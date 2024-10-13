Man's body found in Jalna civic tank after residents complain of foul smelling water

<p>Jalna: The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a water storage tank owned by the Jalna municipal corporation on Sunday, following which residents protested since it supplies water to at least 20,000 citizens everyday.</p>.<p>A police official said the deceased, identified as Anil Kakde of Nutan Vasahat in Old Jalna area here, had been missing for the past four days.</p>.Accused of theft, 3 minors tied, paraded in MP's Chhatarpur.<p>Several residents said the water being supplied to their homes had a foul smell, while some claimed strands of hair etc were also spotted coming out of the taps.</p>.<p>The body was discovered after some of them went to inspect the tank, they added.</p>.<p>A police team arrived at the spot soon after and a probe has begun, though initial suspicion is that he committed suicide, the official added. </p>