Maybe they are nervous: BJP's Uma Bharti on no invite to Mega Yatra

Firebrand BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has hit out at the saffron party after not being invited to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra flagged off by party president J P Nadda, reported NDTV.

"May be they (the BJP leaders) are nervous that if I'm there, then entire public attention will be on me", she said, adding "If Jyotiraditya Scindia helped them form the government (in 2020), even I helped them form a bigger majority government (in 2003)".

Bharti, who was once known to be close to L K Advani, continued "He (Scindia) is loved by me as a nephew, but at least I was worthy of being invited to the Yatra launch, even though I wouldn't have gone there. But I'll still campaign for the BJP and solicit votes for the party in the coming polls".