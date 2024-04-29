MP High Court grants 8-week extension to ASI for Bhojshala survey

Indore: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted eight more weeks to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete its scientific survey of the disputed medieval-era Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

However, a division bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Gajendra Singh made it clear the ASI won't be given any more time at the end of this 8-week period.

The bench fixed the next date of hearing on July 4 and directed ASI to submit its final report.