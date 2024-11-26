MP: Two women held for illegal manufacturing of firecrackers at home

<p>Morena (MP): A woman and her daughter-in-law have been arrested for illegally making firecrackers at home in Morena district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A blast had taken place at the house on Sunday evening, causing cracks in the walls, though no person was injured.</p>.Four women dead as explosion wrecks three houses in MP's Morena.<p>Sub Divisional Officer of Police Bindu Parmar said Rabia and her mother-in-law were allegedly making firecrackers at home for the coming wedding season.</p>.<p>They were arrested on Monday and firecrackers and raw material were seized from the house, she said. </p>