Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP: Two women held for illegal manufacturing of firecrackers at home

A blast had taken place at the house on Sunday evening, causing cracks in the walls, though no person was injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 08:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 08:04 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshMorena

Follow us on :

Follow Us