MP woman who was gangraped by three and set on fire currently in critical condition

Bhopal: The condition of allegedly gangraped and burnt victim aged 35 undergoing treatment in JA group of hospital in Gwalior is reported to be critical as of Saturday. The pregnant victim after allegedly being gangraped by three men was set on fire and sustained 80 per cent injury and was admitted to the burn unit of JA hospital in Gwalior.

Victim had gone to Chandpur village (Ambah town) to work out a compromise with a woman who was in relationship with her husband and later accused (her husband) Suresh Sankhwar of rape.

According to the available information, the victim's husband Suresh Sankhwar was in a relationship with a woman from Chandpur village in Ambah town of Morena district. When Suresh declined to entertain woman’s plea/offer to marry her after divorce, she inflicted rape charge upon him. Suresh while out on bail was trying to get rid of his previous sins. His wife however, to make things easier for husband and work out a compromise decided to approach a rival group, residents of Chandpur village. But she was not only gangraped by three but also set on fire when she tried to flee from the spot.

The three accused, identified as Gautam, Madan and Rakesh, are still on the run. Suresh recorded the victim's statement (video) in mobile phone while shifting the her wife from primary health care centre Ambah to Gwalior in an ambulance. The audio/video statement is available with the police which is investigating the case. SDOP (Ambah) Ravi Bhadouriya said FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) against 4 accused Gautam, Madan, Rakesh and Rakhi has been registered. Meanwhile the victim in her primary statement recorded by Tehsildar made mention of gangrape while not in the secondary statement given to police.

She only spoke of teasing and not rape, said Bhadouriya. "However, we are investigating the case from all angles."