Mumbai metro offers 10% discount to commuters on voting day

Passengers travelling on Metro line 2A and line 7 can avail a 10 per cent discount on polling day.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 11:24 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 11:24 IST

Mumbai: The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) on Friday announced a 10 per cent discount on tickets for commuters on May 20 when the city goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

As per a release issued by the MMMOCL, passengers travelling on Metro line 2A and line 7 can avail a 10 per cent discount on polling day.

Five Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will vote in the final phase of the general election on May 20.

The MMMOCL operates metro line 2A between Andheri (west) and Dahisar (east) and line 7 between Dahisar (east) and Andheri (east).

The initiative will boost voter turnout through the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage Metro commuters to fulfil their civic duty and vote in elections, the release stated.

Commuters using Mumbai One cards, paper QR and paper tickets to travel to polling stations can avail of the 10 per cent discount on the base fare on their return journey after voting, it said.

Published 03 May 2024, 11:24 IST
