'Murdered' Dalit youth's sister in MP dies after falling from ambulance carrying uncle's body

The deceased's kin have also alleged that the door of the ambulance was left open, that might have led to her falling off the vehicle. The Opposition Congress in MP charged that BJP is "anti-Dalit" and demanded the removal of the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Sagar.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari claimed the uncle was attacked by five people who were mounting pressure on him for a compromise in the old case (Lalu's killing).

“The law and order has deteriorated in the state under chief minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds the home portfolio. This crisis is not only in Sagar but in every district of the state. The law and order system has become a joke, which is boosting the confidence of criminals, and the government is silent,” Paywari charged.

Another brother of the woman told IE: "How did she (the victim) sitting inside the ambulance die in a road mishap? There was nothing to suggest that she would ever kill herself. Why did the ambulance take an unusual route? We were under constant pressure to withdraw the molestation case. Our uncle was killed over this issue.”

Former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday met the family members of the deceased woman. “The administration promised to give her a government job, did they give her one? They made some other promises too like demolishing houses (of the accused), did they demolish… I am not in favour of bulldozing someone’s house, but you demolish many peoples’ houses in the name of action,” he said.