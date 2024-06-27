Nine candidates in fray for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh’s Amarwara assembly seat

Bhopal: Nine candidates will fight for the Amarwara (ST) assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, where a bypoll was necessitated after the Congress leader representing the constituency crossed over to the BJP and resigned, an official said on Thursday.

After the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Wednesday, nine candidates remained in the fray for the bye election, which will be held on July 10, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said.

Seven candidates withdrew from the contest on Wednesday, he said.