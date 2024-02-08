No fire extinguisher & safety gear: Workers recount firecracker factory fire in Madhya Pradesh's Harda that killed 11

The explosions at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Tuesday resulted in the loss of 11 lives and left 174 individuals injured, shedding light on the deplorable working conditions, exploitation of labor, and disregard for the safety and well-being of workers.
Over 100 individuals remain hospitalised across various medical facilities in Madhya Pradesh, with two individuals reported missing, following the blast.
Eyewitnesses revealed that the catastrophe originated with a blast within a tin shed containing gunpowder. As panic ensued and people sought refuge, a second, more intense explosion compounded the devastation, reported The Indian Express.
The factory owners, identified as Somesh Aggarwal and Rajesh Aggarwal, have been apprehended in connection with the incident. Workers disclosed the absence of safety measures and the glaring lack of a fire extinguisher within the premises. Moreover, the factory, which also operated as a wholesale shop, housed a substantial stockpile of firecrackers.
This calamity, occurring around 11:30 am in Bairagarh village, hindered rescue efforts due to smoke, flames, and debris. Initial firefighting attempts were stymied as the blaze rapidly escalated in intensity. Additional fire brigades from neighboring districts eventually contained the fire by approximately 2:30 pm, enabling rescue operations to commence amid the charred remains of the factory. The scene, thick with smoke and scattered debris, presented ongoing hazards as smoldering embers and unexploded firecrackers beneath the rubble posed risks.
Most of the injured victims received treatment at the city hospital in Harda. Accounts from survivors underscored the exploitative conditions endured by workers, such as Anoop Prajapati, who recounted the lack of safety measures and the tragic loss of his uncle, Priyanshu, in the chaos.
Dinesh Badodia, previously employed in Mumbai, detailed his employment at the factory, highlighting the grueling work and meager compensation. Despite past accidents, including two prior incidents, no meaningful precautions were implemented to safeguard workers' lives. This pervasive negligence underscores the accountability of the government in ensuring workplace safety and enforcing regulations.
Mohit Chauhan, aged 19, lay in the hospital with head injuries while his family tended to him. He highlighted the dire circumstances, emphasising that the factory also functioned as a wholesale outlet, attracting customers to purchase firecrackers. Despite the abundance of explosive materials, there were no fire extinguishers present, exacerbating the risk, the publication reported.
Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali acknowledged ongoing investigations into potential violations committed by the factory owners. The factory held four licenses, one of which had expired, and faced prior legal scrutiny in 2015 and 2018. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kanchan announced legal action against the arrested individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act.
Harda Additional District Magistrate Nagarjuna Gowda disclosed to the publication that the factory, spanning 10,000 square feet of agricultural land, had previously faced closure due to violations. Identifying the owners as Rajesh Agarwal and Somesh Agarwal, both residents of Harda, he indicated suspicions regarding exceeding the prescribed limit of firecracker stock.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formed a committee, led by Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Dubey, to investigate the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and announced compensation for the families of the deceased and financial assistance for the injured. The state government pledged to cover all medical expenses.
Workers revealed the factory's daily production of 1,500-2,000 firecrackers, highlighting its significance as the primary employment source in the region. Many families relied solely on this establishment for livelihood, underscoring the gravity of the labor exploitation and the precarious working conditions endured by workers.