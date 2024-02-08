No fire extinguisher & safety gear: Workers recount firecracker factory fire in Madhya Pradesh's Harda that killed 11

The explosions at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Tuesday resulted in the loss of 11 lives and left 174 individuals injured, shedding light on the deplorable working conditions, exploitation of labor, and disregard for the safety and well-being of workers.

Over 100 individuals remain hospitalised across various medical facilities in Madhya Pradesh, with two individuals reported missing, following the blast.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the catastrophe originated with a blast within a tin shed containing gunpowder. As panic ensued and people sought refuge, a second, more intense explosion compounded the devastation, reported The Indian Express.

The factory owners, identified as Somesh Aggarwal and Rajesh Aggarwal, have been apprehended in connection with the incident. Workers disclosed the absence of safety measures and the glaring lack of a fire extinguisher within the premises. Moreover, the factory, which also operated as a wholesale shop, housed a substantial stockpile of firecrackers.