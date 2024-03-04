On BJP fielding Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna for LS polls, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari big claims: 'Warrior like KP Yadav will come to defeat him'

Guna: A 'warrior like KP Yadav' will once again come to defeat Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Monday.

Scindia was humbled by KP Yadav in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of more than 1.21 lakh votes from Guna, which the former had held since 2002 and was a stronghold of his family for decades.

In 2019, Scindia was with the Congress while Yadav fought on a BJP ticket.