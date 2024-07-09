PM Modi's tree plantation campaign has become people's movement: Speaker Om Birla

Talking to reporters, Birla said, "The world is battling climate change, and to address these challenges, Prime Minister Modi has given a new message to the world to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle and started the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign'." During the G20 Speakers' Summit in New Delhi last year, the countries of this global alliance resolved to make the initiative to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle a people's movement, he said.