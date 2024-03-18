Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra damaged Congress: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: BJP veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said two yatras led by Rahul Gandhi, in 2022 and 2024, had a detrimental effect on the Congress as several leaders of the party either quit or lost elections.

Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra culminated in Mumbai on March 16. A day later, the I.N.D.I.A bloc launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections at a rally, attended by several Opposition leaders, in the Maharashtra capital.

The two Yatras carried out by Gandhi turned out to be 'Congress Todo, Congress Chhodo' (Break Congress, Leave Congress), said Chouhan, who is in the fray from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in MP.