Homeindiamadhya pradesh

'Saheb, mein zinda hoon': Man presumed dead for hours wakes up, stuns people

This incident where the locals presumed a man, who was resting on the road between Dhanora and Bankhiriya area of MP, to be dead, quickly drew media attention.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 10:34 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshTrending

