<p>In a bizarre incident, a man who was presumed to be dead for nearly six hours in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, suddenly stood up just as the police and the locals were about to carry his body.</p><p>The incident took place, when locals found the man lying motionless on a muddy road between the Dhanora and Bankhiriya area in Sagar district. </p><p>After hours of no movement, locals considered him dead and reported to the police. The matter took a dramatic turn when the cops arrived and leaned down to inspect the man.</p><p>The man stood up and confronted people assembled there. He confirmed that he was alive: "<em>Saheb, mein zinda hoon</em>."</p>.Declared dead by EC, Bihar man visits CEO’s office to say he is alive.<p>A report by Hindi news outlet <em><a href="https://www.livehindustan.com/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-sagar-man-declared-dead-gets-up-201757378486320.amp.html">Hindustan</a></em><a href="https://www.livehindustan.com/madhya-pradesh/madhya-pradesh-sagar-man-declared-dead-gets-up-201757378486320.amp.html"> </a>mentioned that Police station in-charge Hukum Singh also thought the man was dead and even dialed a hearse shortly after arriving at the spot with his team. </p><p>People were left shocked after the 'dead' man woke up and spoke in his trembling voice. </p><p>Some onlookers <a href="https://www.news18.com/india/sir-i-am-alive-man-presumed-dead-in-mp-wakes-up-after-6-hours-as-cops-try-to-move-body-ws-e-9558498.html">reportedly </a>even stepped back in fear after believing him to be a ghost. But the man soon revealed that he was heavily under the influence of alcohol. He told the police team that he fell on the streets under the influence and remained motionless for hours. </p><p>While this may seem bizarre, it's not the first case of its kind. There have been similar cases that have come to fore in the past, where people, who were presumed or declared 'dead' came 'alive' shortly after.</p><p>Earlier this year, a man, who was declared dead in medical reports, was found to be alive after he gained consciousness when the ambulance carrying his 'dead body' hit a pothole in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. </p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-man-declared-dead-found-alive-after-five-years-in-delhi-2839827">another case</a>, a man from Uttar Pradesh, reported 'dead' after he went missing, was found alive after almost five years in Delhi. </p>