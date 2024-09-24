Home
Seven killed in truck-auto rickshaw collision in Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 13:25 IST

Damoh: Seven persons were killed and three others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi.

The injured persons were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road.

"Police personnel and residents of the village rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation," the police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Published 24 September 2024, 13:25 IST
