<p>Bhopal: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> government on Thursday suspended a blood bank in-charge and two lab technicians in connection with six children testing HIV positive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital in Satna district, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The action was taken based on the preliminary report of a committee formed to investigate the case of transfusion of infected blood in Satna, the official said.</p>.<p>The committee was formed by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Department on December 16.</p>.<p>Based on the committee's report, blood bank in-charge Dr Devendra Patel and lab technicians Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey have been suspended, the official said.</p>.<p>A show-cause notice has also been issued to Manoj Shukla, a former civil surgeon of the district hospital, and he has been directed to submit a written explanation, the official said.</p>.<p>According to the official, Shukla has been warned of strict departmental action if his explanation is not satisfactory.</p>.<p>On December 16, it was revealed that six children suffering from thalassemia at Satna District Hospital had contracted the incurable disease after receiving HIV-infected blood. The parents of one of the children were also affected.</p>.<p>All these cases occurred between January and May, and all of them are being treated according to HIV protocols. </p>