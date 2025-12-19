Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Six children test HIV positive in Satna: Madhya Pradesh govt suspends three, including blood bank in-charge

The action was taken based on the preliminary report of a committee formed to investigate the case of transfusion of infected blood in Satna, the official said.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 04:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 04:17 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshSatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us