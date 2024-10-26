Home
Supreme Court junks NGO's plea on poor condition of Madhya Pradesh schools

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the NGO Social Jurist to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:25 IST

