Supreme Court to consider plea of Madhya Pradesh Bar Council leaders against contempt proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider listing a plea challenging the ongoing contempt proceedings against the chairperson of the state Bar Council and others before the Madhya Pradesh High Court for allegedly giving a strike call.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for the MP State Bar Council chairperson and other bar leaders, that several bar leaders have been facing contempt proceedings and the matter needs to be heard urgently.

"Not only the State Bar Council chairman, but 103 bar associations also are facing contempt proceedings. The matter is urgent," Tankha said.