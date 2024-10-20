Two bodies recovered from house collapse site in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

<p>Morena, MP: The bodies of a woman and her daughter were found on Sunday morning in the debris of a house which collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, police said.</p>.<p>The police earlier said the house collapsed around Saturday noon possibly due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder.</p>.<p>Officials later said an inquiry will be conducted from all angles before reaching a conclusion.</p>.<p>After the rescue operation that lasted for 21 hours, the bodies of a mother-daughter duo were recovered from the debris of the collapsed house on Sunday morning and sent for postmortem, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ravi Bhadoria told reporters.</p>.<p>It took time as the rescue operation was carried out carefully to avoid damage to adjoining houses as it was a dense area, he said.</p>.Three women held in Madhya Pradesh for attempt to lure people to convert to Christianity.<p>Asked about the cause of the explosion, Bhadoria said forensic evidence has been collected from the site and final findings will come out after its examination.</p>.<p>A cylinder, an exploded battery and parts of a deep freezer, which also has a compressor, were found in the debris, he said.</p>.<p>After examining all the evidence collectively, the police will reach a conclusion (on the cause of the blast), he said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Islampura area of Morena city around Saturday noon, a police release earlier said.</p>.<p>Teams from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), fire brigade and local civic body reached the spot.</p>.<p>An initial probe suggested an LPG cylinder might have caused the explosion on the premises, following which the house collapsed, the release stated.</p>.<p>Some media reports earlier claimed the blast had occurred in a firecracker factory. The police have not confirmed the reports and said no such evidence has been found as of now.</p>